Lenoir Co. man convicted for killing wife, brother-in-law getting paroled

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man serving life plus 50 years for killing his wife and brother-in-law is getting out of prison.

64-year-old Luby Kilpatrick was convicted of 1st degree murder and 2nd degree murder after a 1993 shooting.

Kilpatrick will be released on November 6, 2023, according to the state’s Post Release Supervision & Parole Commission.

Court records show that Kilpatrick shot and killed his wife, Angela Kilpatrick, and her brother, Lenwood Rhem, Jr.

Prosecutors said the couple had a “strained and violent relationship”. She had been staying with her parents but returned home with her brother and her daughter on the night of July 4, 1993.

Unbeknown to them, Kilpatrick was hiding under a bed in the back bedroom. Several hours later, records say the man left his hiding place, got a single-shot shotgun, and confronted his wife, killing the brother first and then his wife.

A Lenoir County jury opted against the death penalty, instead choosing to give Kilpatrick a life sentence. He was given a 50 year sentence for the murder of Rhem.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.