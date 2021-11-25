Advertisement

Johansson’s late winner gives expansion franchise Kraken 2-1 victory over Canes

Seattle Kraken center Marcus Johansson (90) moves the puck near Carolina Hurricanes right wing...
Seattle Kraken center Marcus Johansson (90) moves the puck near Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Associated Press and Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) - Marcus Johansson beat Frederik Andersen with a wrist shot with 3:08 remaining, Philipp Grubauer made 35 saves and the Seattle Kraken beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1.

Seattle won its second straight to close out a six-game homestand and handed the red-hot Hurricanes just their third regulation loss of the season.

It was the second straight setback for Carolina after losing to San Jose in overtime Monday night.

Seattle’s Jared McCann scored on the power play at 4:16 of the second period and Johansson provided the winner in the closing minutes.

