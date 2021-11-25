Jacksonville father charged with murder in death of infant child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Jacksonville Police have charged a father, who is an active duty Marine, with an open count of murder in the death of his one-month-old child.

On November 15, police say they responded to 107 Armstrong Dr. for a medical call where they, Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services as well as Onslow CountyEMS performed life-saving measures on a one-month-old child.

The one-month-old victim was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital and then flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, where the infant died on November 17.

The Jacksonville Police Department investigated the death and arrested the father of the victim, 23-year-old Nicholas Snear.

In addition to the murder count, he’s charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Snear was taken before the magistrate and processed into the Onslow County jail under no bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.