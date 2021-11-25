Advertisement

Food giveaway held in Kinston

By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -With Thanksgiving Thursday, many people might find themselves having trouble putting food on the table because of high prices.

Wednesday at Grainger Stadium in Kinston people lined up in their cars to receive some healthy food before the big holiday.

Volunteers packed meal bags and loaded cars with the help of Kinston Mayor Don Hardy, the Down East Wood Ducks mascot and United Health Care.

Hardy says the goal is to provide food so people can eat healthy during the holiday.

The food was provided by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Hardy says they want to hold more events like this in the future.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were shot at this apartment complex.
Two dead, two others wounded in Warsaw shooting
Qwa'Jay Briscoe
Family identifies eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire
CarolinaEast vaccine protest
Protesters gather outside CarolinaEast over vaccine mandates
Two dead in Warsaw shooting.
Victims identified in deadly apartment shooting in Warsaw
Priest sued for sexual abuse served this summer at Washington church

Latest News

Turkey fire
Washington Fire Department shares Thanksgiving safety advice
Drivers going between Washington & Chocowinity facing lengthy detour
Eastern Carolina airport sees holiday travel bounce back from pandemic lows
Thanksgiving food giveaway
Food giveaway held in Kinston