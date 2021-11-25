Food giveaway held in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -With Thanksgiving Thursday, many people might find themselves having trouble putting food on the table because of high prices.

Wednesday at Grainger Stadium in Kinston people lined up in their cars to receive some healthy food before the big holiday.

Volunteers packed meal bags and loaded cars with the help of Kinston Mayor Don Hardy, the Down East Wood Ducks mascot and United Health Care.

Hardy says the goal is to provide food so people can eat healthy during the holiday.

The food was provided by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Hardy says they want to hold more events like this in the future.

