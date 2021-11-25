DPS: Inmates “holiday horn of plenty came up empty”

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WITN) - Some inmates at a state prison apparently had their Thanksgiving plans go up in smoke thanks to two alert corrections officers.

The state Department of Public Safety said the two officers were patrolling the yards of Scotland Correctional Institution Wednesday morning and discovered someone had thrown five Gatorade bottles and a plastic mayonnaise over the fence.

Inside they found marijuana, tobacco, and ecstasy pills.

The department said the “holiday horn of plenty came up empty”.

Scotland CI is a state prison outside of Laurinburg that houses some 1,600 medium and minimum security inmates.

