Advertisement

Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying

Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been shot and killed just steps away from a memorial to the 14-year-old son who was fatally shot over the weekend. Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related. Police say they have not made an arrest in either shooting that comes amid an increase in homicides both in the city at large and the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side where Tucker and her son were killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were shot at this apartment complex.
Two dead, two others wounded in Warsaw shooting
Qwa'Jay Briscoe
Family identifies eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire
CarolinaEast vaccine protest
Protesters gather outside CarolinaEast over vaccine mandates
Two dead in Warsaw shooting.
Victims identified in deadly apartment shooting in Warsaw
Priest sued for sexual abuse served this summer at Washington church

Latest News

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Turkey fire
Washington Fire Department shares Thanksgiving safety advice
Drivers going between Washington & Chocowinity facing lengthy detour
A food giveaway took place in Kinston ahead of Thanksgiving holiday.
Food giveaway held in Kinston