Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Thanksgiving warms up after a cold start

Rain showers will hold off until the early hours of Friday morning
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold start to the day won’t stop our temperatures from climbing quickly. Mostly sunny skies for Thanksgiving will take highs to the low 60s. Winds will blow out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, helping escort our highs closer to our seasonal norm. Cloud cover will slowly build overhead after sunset and will lead to rain coming in early Friday morning.

Rain will be an unwelcomed guest for any Black Friday campers as the showers are expected to fall early in the morning. The showers will clear of the coast by noon, so those of you curious about the game, the ground will be damp but the sun will be out in full.

The sunny weather will hold through Saturday and Sunday. A chilly breeze will pick up on Saturday out of the northwest, keeping our temperatures closer to 50° than 60°. The chilly temperatures will bounce back towards the 60° mark by Sunday.

Thanksgiving

Cold morning with a mostly sunny sky. High of 61. Wind: WSW 5.

Friday

Chance for light rain around sunrise then becoming mostly sunny with a chilly breeze. High of 55. Wind: NW 10-15.

