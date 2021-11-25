Advertisement

Candlelight vigil held for eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A candelight vigil will be held Thursday evening for the 8-year-old who passed away in a mobile home fire over the weekend.

Qwa’Jay Briscoe died after being trapped in the family’s home on Water Chestnut Drive in Lenoir County. The boy was a third-grader at Banks Elementary School.

The vigil will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Bright Street and East Street.

Lenoir County mobile home fire
Lenoir County mobile home fire(Hannah Jeffries)

The North Lenoir Volunteer Fire Department, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, and Lenoir County EMS went to the fire call as well as the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have yet to say what started the fire. The State Bureau of Investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting Lenoir County with the investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe site to help with starting over due to the fire. A car and truck show will also take place in Briscoe’s memory at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds Saturday at 2 p.m.

