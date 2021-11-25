Advertisement

Boy, 3, dies after fall from 17th floor of Chicago building

Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago...
Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago apartment before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say the death of a 3-year-old boy who died after plunging from the 17th floor window of a Chicago apartment building is being investigated by police and child welfare officials.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy Wednesday as Lamar Roach Jr. of Chicago.

Police say the boy may have pushed out a window screen in an apartment Tuesday night before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the boy’s fatal plunge about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday was being investigated as an accident.

The state’s Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will shut down U.S. 17 Business near Whichards...
Drivers going between Washington & Chocowinity facing lengthy detour
Dalton Henry is believed to be driving a county-owned van.
SHERIFF: Escapee who stole Duplin Co. van nabbed in Raleigh
Kinston police say an 18-year-old was shot in the leg outside of a home on Holman Street.
Teenager injured in Kinston drive-by shooting
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare

Latest News

Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart, right, was left paralyzed after the Kabul Airport attack on Aug....
Surviving Afghanistan: Marine paralyzed in Kabul Airport attack continues recovery
Powerball for 11-24-2021
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Dry Thanksgiving forecast followed by rain
Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels. (Source: CNN via CNN...
On the road again: Travelers emerge in time for Thanksgiving