Advertisement

WWE superstar attacked by fan during ‘Raw’ show

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pro wrestlers are used to getting pummeled in the ring, but one superstar took a shot outside the ring from a spectator.

The whole thing was caught on camera. Seth Rollins was hit with the unscheduled smackdown as he was exiting the arena during a “WWE Raw” event Monday in Brooklyn.

Fans who shared video of the attack were left in disbelief, as security quickly broke up the scuffle.

The spectator was arrested and hit with multiple charges, including attempted assault.

A statement was released from the WWE, saying the company takes the safety of all its performers very seriously.

As for Rollins, police say he was left with a swollen lip but refused medical assistance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were shot at this apartment complex.
Two dead, two others wounded in Warsaw shooting
Qwa'Jay Briscoe
Family identifies eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire
CarolinaEast vaccine protest
Protesters gather outside CarolinaEast over vaccine mandates
Priest sued for sexual abuse served this summer at Washington church
Two dead in Warsaw shooting.
Victims identified in deadly apartment shooting in Warsaw

Latest News

WWE superstar Seth Rollins took a hit outside the ring when he was attacked by a spectator at...
Take a Look at This: WWE superstar attacked at show; deer in school classroom
WITN is now auctioning the dolls on Ebay to buy more toys to ensure as many children in Eastern...
Vintage Barbies’ auction raises more than $300 for Toys for Tots
FILE - Revelers makes their way down the Avenue of the Americas in front of Radio City Music...
Performers gear up for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare