Washington Harbor District kicks off the holiday season

Washington Tree Lighting
Washington Tree Lighting(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington Harbor District kicked off the holiday season Tuesday evening by unveiling the brand new 18-foot tree Christmas tree downtown.

A crowd gathered to listen to carolers, view the lighting of the tree, and do a little pre-Black Friday Christmas shopping.

Many of the downtown businesses remained open late to showcase their decorated storefronts and welcome shoppers.

Kids even had an opportunity to share their Christmas wish list with Santa.

Meg Howdy, Executive Director of Washington’s Harbor District Alliance reminds shoppers that this Saturday is Small Business Saturday and encourages you to support local small businesses this holiday season.

