Vintage Barbies’ auction raises more than $300 for Toys for Tots
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina resident’s Toys for Tots donation is giving back even bigger than expected.
One donor brought a box full of vintage Barbie Dolls to the WITN studio, and WITN auctioned the dolls on eBay to raise money for the Toys for Tots drive.
The auction ended Nov. 19 and raised $332.29. The money will be used to purchase new toys to ensure children in Eastern Carolina have presents under the tree this holiday season.
The boxes included a Barbie & Ken Star Trek gift set, Barbies from each branch of the U.S. military, as well as nurse and doctor Barbies.
|Vintage Barbies Auctioned for Toys for Tots:
|Star Trek Barbie and Ken Giftset 1996
Barbie Navy Stars ‘N Stripes 1990
Stars ‘N Stripes Marine Corps Barbie & Ken 1991
Doctor 1987 Barbie Doll
Doctor Ken Doll 1987
Army 1989 Barbie Doll
Air Force Barbie
Air Force Thunderbirds Barbie
Nurse Whitney Barbie 1987
WITN is still this year’s designated toy drop-off for Toys for Tots. If you would like to donate, bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Greenville Studio on Arlington Boulevard.
Learn more about this year’s fundraiser in the Toys for Tots campaign article.
