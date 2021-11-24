Advertisement

Vintage Barbies’ auction raises more than $300 for Toys for Tots

WITN is now auctioning the dolls on Ebay to buy more toys to ensure as many children in Eastern...
WITN is now auctioning the dolls on Ebay to buy more toys to ensure as many children in Eastern Carolina have presents under the tree this holiday season.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina resident’s Toys for Tots donation is giving back even bigger than expected.

One donor brought a box full of vintage Barbie Dolls to the WITN studio, and WITN auctioned the dolls on eBay to raise money for the Toys for Tots drive.

The auction ended Nov. 19 and raised $332.29. The money will be used to purchase new toys to ensure children in Eastern Carolina have presents under the tree this holiday season.

The boxes included a Barbie & Ken Star Trek gift set, Barbies from each branch of the U.S. military, as well as nurse and doctor Barbies.

Vintage Barbies Auctioned for Toys for Tots:
Star Trek Barbie and Ken Giftset 1996

Barbie Navy Stars ‘N Stripes 1990

Stars ‘N Stripes Marine Corps Barbie & Ken 1991

Doctor 1987 Barbie Doll

Doctor Ken Doll 1987

Army 1989 Barbie Doll

Air Force Barbie

Air Force Thunderbirds Barbie

Nurse Whitney Barbie 1987

WITN is still this year’s designated toy drop-off for Toys for Tots. If you would like to donate, bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Greenville Studio on Arlington Boulevard.

Learn more about this year’s fundraiser in the Toys for Tots campaign article.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were shot at this apartment complex.
Two dead, two others wounded in Warsaw shooting
Qwa'Jay Briscoe
Family identifies eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire
CarolinaEast vaccine protest
Protesters gather outside CarolinaEast over vaccine mandates
Priest sued for sexual abuse served this summer at Washington church
Two dead in Warsaw shooting.
Victims identified in deadly apartment shooting in Warsaw

Latest News

WITN Toys for Tots
Less than two weeks left in Toys for Tots toy drive, donations needed
2021 Jacksonville Retro Rockin' Christmas Parade Pt. 4
2021 Jacksonville Retro Rockin' Christmas Parade Pt. 4
2021 Jacksonville Retro Rockin' Christmas Parade Pt. 3
2021 Jacksonville Retro Rockin' Christmas Parade Pt. 2