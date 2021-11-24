Advertisement

Toys for Tots finding need is up and donations down so far

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Local Toys for Tots organizers say they need your help to give kids in need a Merry Christmas this year.

Pastor Rodney Coles leads the local Toys for Tots drive and says they have more kids in need than ever this year while gifts and financial contributions are down at the same time.

He says over 29,000 boys and girls across the east have been signed up to receive presents. He’s asking holiday shoppers to consider buying a toy for a child if you head out to the stores this holiday week.

Coles says, “I need the help of our community again to kind of help me make this a nice Christmas for these children. These children should wake up with presents under the trees and have a good Christmas. They should not be worrying about this pandemic.”

WITN is a designated toy drop-off location again this year and the last day to drop off toys is December 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Four people were shot at this apartment complex.
Two dead, two others wounded in Warsaw shooting
Former Nash County school superintendent to repay district
Qwa'Jay Briscoe
Family identifies eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire
Lenoir County mobile home fire
Eight-year-old who attended Banks Elementary killed in weekend fire

Latest News

Oakwood Elementary School students staged a fairy tale trial to improve creativity and learn...
Oakwood Students stage fairy tale trial of Goldilocks
Two dead, two others wounded in Warsaw shooting
Greenville Police Department packaged 100 meals as part of a community for food giveaway.
Greenville Police provide holiday meals for those in need
Protesters gather outside CarolinaEast over vaccine mandates