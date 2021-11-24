Toys for Tots finding need is up and donations down so far

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Local Toys for Tots organizers say they need your help to give kids in need a Merry Christmas this year.

Pastor Rodney Coles leads the local Toys for Tots drive and says they have more kids in need than ever this year while gifts and financial contributions are down at the same time.

He says over 29,000 boys and girls across the east have been signed up to receive presents. He’s asking holiday shoppers to consider buying a toy for a child if you head out to the stores this holiday week.

Coles says, “I need the help of our community again to kind of help me make this a nice Christmas for these children. These children should wake up with presents under the trees and have a good Christmas. They should not be worrying about this pandemic.”

WITN is a designated toy drop-off location again this year and the last day to drop off toys is December 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.