Teenager injured in Kinston drive-by shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager was injured in a drive-by shooting in Kinston Tuesday night.

Kinston police say 18-year-old Jeffrey Hill Jr. of Kinston was shot in the leg outside of a home on Holman Street just before 8:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

Officers say no arrests have been made and no further details are being released at this time. If you have any information, call Kinston police at 252-939-4020.

