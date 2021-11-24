Advertisement

Supreme Court to consider if GOP leaders can join North Carolina voter ID lawsuit

(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, NC (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether North Carolina Republican legislative leaders can intervene in a federal court battle over a 2018 state voter ID mandate.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger want to formally step into a pending federal case to defend the law.

They have argued Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein won’t adequately fight for the law.

The high court said Wednesday in a brief order that it will hear the case at a later date.

The case before the court won’t decide the underlying dispute over voter ID, and will focus on whether the GOP leaders can enter the case. ?

