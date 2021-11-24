Sports Spotlight - J.H. Rose senior Grimes grows into 1,000 yard receiver, big threat for the Rampants

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. rose football has won their last 4 games in a row with a balanced attack on offense. Wide receiver Jayden Grimes has been a big part of that balanced attack. He’s this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I didn’t think I was going to have this big of a year. I always wanted it,” says J.H. Rose senior Jayden Grimes, “That was my goal when I came out and worked out here every day. But, I never thought it would be this big.”

J.H. Rose senior Jayden Grimes went over the 1000 yard mark receiving this week in the Rampants state 3rd round win over Fayetteville Seventy-First.

“He’s an amazing receiver,” says J.H. Rose quarterback Will Taylor, “Route running is probably, purity, probably the best around the 252 area. He’s a good catcher. He’s a great wide receiver to have on the team.”

“It’s great. I came from not playing that much my sophomore year, or my junior year,” says Grimes, “I got my way here where I started and then I just made my way up.”

Jayden says he grew late both in size and mentality. But through hard work, with teammates Michael Allen and Omanti Streeter, he’s become a force out wide.

“He worked really hard to perfect his craft and stuff,” says Head Coach Will Bland, “It’s a pleasure seeing him out there making catches for us, big plays when we need to make big plays, and being able to do if for the offense when we need him to.”

Jayden also brought a tradition from home to the locker room.

“A couple of games we played a little bit of gospel before we got into our mode,” Jayden says, “You got to sing with the gospel. My mother, on those weekends when you gotta clean that’s all you heard so I just got it from her.”

Jayden also picked up the will to win in his other sport. Helping lead the Rampants baseball team to the state title this past spring.

“That was a fun year. We started out like this year not really lost 3-4 games,” says Grimes, “Had to fight our way back to the playoffs and just went and won the whole thing.”

Now that he’s had a taste of a state title, he would like nothing more than to experience it again

“Just drove me to want to win one here. Cause if I can get two more, which would be one here, that would feel great,” says Grimes, “Then one more in baseball. That’d feel amazing.”

