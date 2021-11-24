Pitt County hosts “Foster Care Holiday Cheer“ Drive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local social workers are asking for the community’s help to provide kids in foster care with a happy holiday.

Pitt County Social Services is hosting its annual “Foster Care Holiday Cheer” campaign.

The effort relies entirely on community donations to provide presents for nearly 200 boys and girls ranging from newborns up to age 18.

Financial contributions and donations of new and unwrapped toys, clothing and games and books are being accepted at the social services office on West 5th Street.

Supervisors say they just want the kids to focus on enjoying the holiday season.

Chandra Mewborn with Pitt County Social Services says, “Some of the children that come into the foster care system come because of abuse, neglect and dependency and they’ve experienced a lot of trauma in their lives. So it’s very important that we give them a normal Christmas where they can spend it with the family in a family like environment.”

The department asks that donations be made by December 9th.

