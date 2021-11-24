Advertisement

Pitt County hosts “Foster Care Holiday Cheer“ Drive

Pitt County Social Services is hosting its annual “Foster Care Holiday Cheer” campaign.
Pitt County Social Services is hosting its annual “Foster Care Holiday Cheer” campaign.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local social workers are asking for the community’s help to provide kids in foster care with a happy holiday.

Pitt County Social Services is hosting its annual “Foster Care Holiday Cheer” campaign.

The effort relies entirely on community donations to provide presents for nearly 200 boys and girls ranging from newborns up to age 18.

Financial contributions and donations of new and unwrapped toys, clothing and games and books are being accepted at the social services office on West 5th Street.

Supervisors say they just want the kids to focus on enjoying the holiday season.

Chandra Mewborn with Pitt County Social Services says, “Some of the children that come into the foster care system come because of abuse, neglect and dependency and they’ve experienced a lot of trauma in their lives. So it’s very important that we give them a normal Christmas where they can spend it with the family in a family like environment.”

The department asks that donations be made by December 9th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Four people were shot at this apartment complex.
Two dead, two others wounded in Warsaw shooting
Former Nash County school superintendent to repay district
Qwa'Jay Briscoe
Family identifies eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire
Lenoir County mobile home fire
Eight-year-old who attended Banks Elementary killed in weekend fire

Latest News

Washington Tree Lighting
Washington Harbor District kicks off the holiday season
Family identifies eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire
Oakwood Elementary School students staged a fairy tale trial to improve creativity and learn...
Oakwood Students stage fairy tale trial of Goldilocks
Two dead, two others wounded in Warsaw shooting