Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright afternoon then another freeze tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winds are light from the north and will go calm tonight. That will bring another frosty night to Eastern NC. It should remain dry through Thanksgiving with the next brief rain chance around surnise Friday. The rest of Friday will clear up and be cool for the ECU home football game in the afternoon.

Those driving for the next few days will find dry condition except for Friday morning. No big storms will affect flights, either.

Below is our First Alert Thanksgiving Day Foreast:

Thanksgiving First Alert Forecast (WITN)

Wednesday

Sunny skies and cool. High of 51. Wind: N 5-10.

Thanksgiving

Cold morning with a mostly sunny sky. High of 61. Wind: WSW 5.

Friday

Chance for light rain around sunrise then becoming mostly sunny with a chilly breeze. High of 55. Wind: NW 10-15.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.