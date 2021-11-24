Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright afternoon then another freeze tonight

Warmer temps will arrive for Thanksgiving
By Phillip Williams
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winds are light from the north and will go calm tonight. That will bring another frosty night to Eastern NC. It should remain dry through Thanksgiving with the next brief rain chance around surnise Friday. The rest of Friday will clear up and be cool for the ECU home football game in the afternoon.

Those driving for the next few days will find dry condition except for Friday morning. No big storms will affect flights, either.

Below is our First Alert Thanksgiving Day Foreast:

Thanksgiving First Alert Forecast
Thanksgiving First Alert Forecast(WITN)

Wednesday

Sunny skies and cool. High of 51. Wind: N 5-10.

Thanksgiving

Cold morning with a mostly sunny sky. High of 61. Wind: WSW 5.

Friday

Chance for light rain around sunrise then becoming mostly sunny with a chilly breeze. High of 55. Wind: NW 10-15.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were shot at this apartment complex.
Two dead, two others wounded in Warsaw shooting
Qwa'Jay Briscoe
Family identifies eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire
CarolinaEast vaccine protest
Protesters gather outside CarolinaEast over vaccine mandates
Priest sued for sexual abuse served this summer at Washington church
Two dead in Warsaw shooting.
Victims identified in deadly apartment shooting in Warsaw

Latest News

WITN - First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, November 24th - 1pm
WITN - First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, November 24th - 1pm
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, November 24th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, November 24th at 4:30am
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Hard freeze tonight as winds slowly relax
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cold winds Tuesday; Hard freeze tonight
WITN First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, November 23