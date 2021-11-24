Pet of the Week: Griffon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A familiar face is back at the humane society looking for his forever home.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says Griffon, who was originally adopted as a puppy from the Busch Gardens litter, is back at the shelter. He is a one-year-old bulldog mix.

Volunteers say Griffon can be scared at first, but he warms up to people quickly. They say he will lay in your lap and lean up against you to receive as much love as possible.

He’s already learned to sit and shake and seems eager to learn more! Volunteers say Griffon also does well on car rides and would make a great companion on road trips.

Volunteers recommend he be an only dog, but they do believe with proper socialization, he will get along great with other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting Griffon, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.