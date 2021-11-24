Advertisement

Pair of earthquakes hit Winston-Salem in four days

Many residents felt the shock Wednesday morning.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook a portion of central North Carolina early Wednesday, the second earthquake to hit the region within a week.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday in Winston-Salem.

On Sunday morning, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook Winston-Salem shortly before 9 a.m.

The Sunday earthquake was centered about 3 miles southwest of Winston-Salem. No injuries or damages were reported after either earthquake.

In August 2020, a 5.1-magnitude temblor struck Sparta, the second such quake that morning.

