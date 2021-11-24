One victim released, another at Wilmington hospital following deadly Warsaw shooting

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Police say one of two juveniles wounded in a deadly shooting Monday night in Warsaw is out of the hospital.

The shooting happened at Tanglewood Apartments and police said they found all four victims in a vehicle.

Two men, 32-year-old Phillip Troublefield and 24-year-old Debbie Castillo Cortez, died at the scene, while two other victims were taken to the hospital.

Police now say one of those juveniles was released from Vidant Duplin Hospital, while the other remains in stable condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Officers said they believe the shooting was not random, though they have yet to release any information on a possible shooter or the motive.

The SBI is assisting Warsaw with its investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call 910-293-7816.

