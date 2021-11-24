Advertisement

One victim released, another at Wilmington hospital following deadly Warsaw shooting

Two dead in Warsaw shooting.
Two dead in Warsaw shooting.(Deric Rush)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Police say one of two juveniles wounded in a deadly shooting Monday night in Warsaw is out of the hospital.

The shooting happened at Tanglewood Apartments and police said they found all four victims in a vehicle.

Two men, 32-year-old Phillip Troublefield and 24-year-old Debbie Castillo Cortez, died at the scene, while two other victims were taken to the hospital.

Police now say one of those juveniles was released from Vidant Duplin Hospital, while the other remains in stable condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Officers said they believe the shooting was not random, though they have yet to release any information on a possible shooter or the motive.

The SBI is assisting Warsaw with its investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call 910-293-7816.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were shot at this apartment complex.
Two dead, two others wounded in Warsaw shooting
Qwa'Jay Briscoe
Family identifies eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire
CarolinaEast vaccine protest
Protesters gather outside CarolinaEast over vaccine mandates
Two dead in Warsaw shooting.
Victims identified in deadly apartment shooting in Warsaw
Priest sued for sexual abuse served this summer at Washington church

Latest News

Dalton Henry is believed to be driving a county-owned van.
SHERIFF: Escapee who stole Duplin Co. van nabbed in Raleigh
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright afternoon then another freeze tonight
WITN is now auctioning the dolls on Ebay to buy more toys to ensure as many children in Eastern...
Vintage Barbies’ auction raises more than $300 for Toys for Tots
Kinston police say an 18-year-old was shot in the leg outside of a home on Holman Street.
Teenager injured in Kinston drive-by shooting