Advertisement

Oakwood Students stage fairy tale trial of Goldilocks

Oakwood Elementary School students staged a fairy tale trial to improve creativity and learn...
Oakwood Elementary School students staged a fairy tale trial to improve creativity and learn about the legal system.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Some local elementary students staged a fairy tale trial to improve their creativity and learn about the legal system.

Fourth and fifth graders at the Oakwood School in Greenville put Goldilocks on trial Tuesday accused of stealing porridge and damaging property belonging to the three bears.

The students have been studying fractured fairy tales in which kids are challenged to take existing tales and change aspects of the story like the characters, setting or time.

The kids portrayed the prosecution and defense as well as witnesses, bailiffs, and the jury.

Their English teacher, Mary Tircarico says it was a fun way to help kids think about storytelling before the holidays. “They just had a good time. I wanted them to have fun. It was kind of a culminating activity so getting ready for Thanksgiving break.”

In the end, Goldilocks was found not guilty by the jury while Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly served as a guest judge overseeing the trial.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Four people were shot at this apartment complex.
Two dead, two others wounded in Warsaw shooting
Former Nash County school superintendent to repay district
Qwa'Jay Briscoe
Family identifies eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire
Lenoir County mobile home fire
Eight-year-old who attended Banks Elementary killed in weekend fire

Latest News

Two dead, two others wounded in Warsaw shooting
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots finding need is up and donations down so far
Greenville Police Department packaged 100 meals as part of a community for food giveaway.
Greenville Police provide holiday meals for those in need
Protesters gather outside CarolinaEast over vaccine mandates