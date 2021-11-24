Less than two weeks left in Toys for Tots toy drive, donations needed
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is less than two weeks left in this year’s Toys for Tots drive, and the truck outside the WITN studio still has lots of space to fill.
Anyone wishing to donate can bring a new, unwrapped toy for children 18 years old and younger. Simply drop the donation off in one of the bins by the Two Men and a Truck vehicle parked outside the Arlington Boulevard studio.
Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 2.
|Anyone wishing to contribute monetary donations can do so by mailing checks or money orders to:
|Churches Outreach Network
P.O. Box 31045
Greenville, NC 27833
Toys for Tots is sponsored by Two Men and a Truck, C&C Stoneworks, and Carolina Therapy Connection.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.