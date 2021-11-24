Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Frigid start Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clear skies and calm winds will allow the temps to tumble into the mid 20s early Wednesday morning with a hard freeze for all inland areas. A warming trend will follow with highs reaching the 50s Wednesday to 60s for Thanksgiving with sunny skies and light winds both days.

A cold front will move through around sunrise Friday with a band of showers moving through from 4am to 10am. Rain totals will likely range from 0.10″-0.25″ with a return to clear skies by early afternoon Friday. Temps will be hovering around 50° for The ECU Pirates as they take on Cincinnati at 3:30pm.

The moderate drought for Eastern NC will continue through the weekend. Any breezes will increase fire danger. After Friday morning’s touch of rain another stretch

Wednesday

Frigid start, cool finish under sunny skies. Mid 20s at sunrise. High of 52°. Wind: N 7.

Thanksgiving

Cold morning with a mostly sunny sky. High of 62. Wind: WSW 5.

Friday

Morning raindrops to afternoon sunshine. AM rain chance: 60%. High of 54. Wind: NW 10.

Chilly start to a mild afternoon (Jim Howard)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.