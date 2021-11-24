Advertisement

Deputies believe inmate stole Duplin Co. van after jail escape

Dalton Henry is believed to be driving a county-owned van.
Dalton Henry is believed to be driving a county-owned van.(Duplin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say a man in jail for car theft escaped Tuesday night and stole a county van.

Duplin County deputies believe Dalton Henry used the county-owned van to make his getaway.

The 51-year-old was awaiting trial on vehicle theft, breaking and entering, shoplifting, and possession of stolen property charges.

Deputies say they do not believe the man is armed or dangerous.

The white 2014 Ford Econoline Van has a North Carolina permanent license plate on it.

Anyone with information on the escapee should immediately call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150 or call 911.

