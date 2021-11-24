Greenville Police provide holiday meals for those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Several families will be ready for the Thanksgiving holiday after a community food giveaway Tuesday.

It happened at Greenville Toyota where officers with the Greenville Police Department packaged 100 meals with things like cooked ham, pie, and other items to make for a great holiday.

Greenville Toyota purchased the food, while the Cops and Barbers program, the Pitt County Council on Aging, and the Greenville Housing Authority helped identify families in the community who would benefit the most.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.