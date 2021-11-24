Advertisement

Greenville Police provide holiday meals for those in need

By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Several families will be ready for the Thanksgiving holiday after a community food giveaway Tuesday.

It happened at Greenville Toyota where officers with the Greenville Police Department packaged 100 meals with things like cooked ham, pie, and other items to make for a great holiday.

Greenville Toyota purchased the food, while the Cops and Barbers program, the Pitt County Council on Aging, and the Greenville Housing Authority helped identify families in the community who would benefit the most.

