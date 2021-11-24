ENC Health experts recommend limited contact during Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina as of Wednesday.

With the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, health experts are predicting an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“We know that winter season is going to be bad. It was really bad last year. Whenever we’re in close environments together. which happens during the wintertime, viruses spread very quickly,” said StarMed Healthcare chief medical doctor Dr. Arin Piramzadian.

“So the main thing,” he continued, “is obviously to limit as much direct exposure as possible. I know it’s hard, won’t be at the family table you wanna be enjoying yourselves but it’s a virus. It doesn’t care who it gets sick.”

Piramzadian says StarMed has been pleased with the pediatric vaccinations recently but encourages vaccination for children through the holiday season as 32% of the total cases in the state are from children.

Residents in Jacksonville are proceeding with their Thanksgiving plans and are excited to be able to spend the holiday together again.

“Well, I’m fully vaccinated. It’s honestly something I think we’re going to live with. As long as people take precautions they can, it’s kind of time to start living our lives again,” said Eric Sowers.

Health experts recommend wearing masks when nearby at the table whenever you are not eating. They also recommend limiting direct contact with unvaccinated family members as much as possible.

