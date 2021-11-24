ECU issues 30 day suspension to Theta Chi as investigation continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU says the Theta Chi fraternity is on a 30-day suspension while the investigation into a reported drink tampering and sexual assault at the fraternity house from October 29th continues.

ECU Chancellor Phillip Rogers writes in a memo Tuesday, “University imposed cease-and-desist orders suspend a student organization’s activities for a minimum of 30 days but can continue to be reissued if needed during administrative reviews. If the cease-and-desist order is violated, we will take further action on the organization and/or individual.”

Rogers also says the allegations reported to campus officials remain under review by the University, and Theta Chi Fraternity has expressed a desire to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Dr. Phil Rogers addresses protests at the Theta Chi Fraternity. (WITN)

Just last week the Student Government Association sent a resolution to Rogers asking that the university be suspended from campus for 100-years. That followed a march on campus demanding action against the fraternity.

As the investigation continues, Rogers says, “If it is determined, through our campus processes, that an individual and/or student organization violated the Student Code of Conduct, then the individual and/or organization will be held accountable and sanctioned in accordance with university policy and procedures.”

