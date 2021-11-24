Advertisement

ECU issues 30 day suspension to Theta Chi as investigation continues

This is the Theta Chi House on West 5th Street in Greenville.
This is the Theta Chi House on West 5th Street in Greenville.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU says the Theta Chi fraternity is on a 30-day suspension while the investigation into a reported drink tampering and sexual assault at the fraternity house from October 29th continues.

ECU Chancellor Phillip Rogers writes in a memo Tuesday, “University imposed cease-and-desist orders suspend a student organization’s activities for a minimum of 30 days but can continue to be reissued if needed during administrative reviews. If the cease-and-desist order is violated, we will take further action on the organization and/or individual.”

Rogers also says the allegations reported to campus officials remain under review by the University, and Theta Chi Fraternity has expressed a desire to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Dr. Phil Rogers addresses protests at the Theta Chi Fraternity.
Dr. Phil Rogers addresses protests at the Theta Chi Fraternity.(WITN)

Just last week the Student Government Association sent a resolution to Rogers asking that the university be suspended from campus for 100-years. That followed a march on campus demanding action against the fraternity.

As the investigation continues, Rogers says, “If it is determined, through our campus processes, that an individual and/or student organization violated the Student Code of Conduct, then the individual and/or organization will be held accountable and sanctioned in accordance with university policy and procedures.”

