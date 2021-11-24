Advertisement

Drivers going between Washington & Chocowinity facing lengthy detour

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will shut down U.S. 17 Business near Whichards Beach Road starting Monday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - If you travel between Washington and Chocowinity get prepared for a lengthy detour.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will shut down U.S. 17 Business near Whichard’s Beach Road starting Monday.

The overpass that crosses the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks will be replaced and the highway will be closed until the spring of 2023.

Drivers will have to get on U.S. 17 and U.S. 264 to travel between Washington and Chocowinity.

The D.O.T. has put up a temporary traffic light on U.S. 264 so traffic getting onto southbound U.S. 17 can make that left-hand turn.

