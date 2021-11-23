Advertisement

Warsaw police investigate fatal shooting

Fatal shooting generic
Fatal shooting generic(WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have died and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in Warsaw.

Warsaw police say the shooting happened near Yancey Street and Matthews Street around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Officers say two people were pronounced dead on the scene. They say two others were taken to the hospital and are expected to okay.

Please keep the families in your prayers. 🙏

Posted by Warsaw Police Department on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

The police department and the SBI is investigating. If you have any information, call Warsaw police at (910) 293-7816 or e-mail the tip line at policeinfo@townofwarsawnc.com.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Former Nash County school superintendent to repay district
Lenoir County mobile home fire
Eight-year-old who attended Banks Elementary killed in weekend fire
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

Latest News

Erica Smith
Erica Smith ends US Senate bid, moves to replace Butterfield
CarolinaEast vaccine protest
Protesters gather outside CarolinaEast over vaccine mandates
TURKEY GIVEAWAY
Greenville police giving away Thanksgiving meals to pre-selected families
Vidant Health: COVID-19 testing not slowing down
Vidant Health: COVID-19 testing not slowing down