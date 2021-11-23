Warsaw police investigate fatal shooting

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have died and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in Warsaw.

Warsaw police say the shooting happened near Yancey Street and Matthews Street around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Officers say two people were pronounced dead on the scene. They say two others were taken to the hospital and are expected to okay.

Please keep the families in your prayers. 🙏 Posted by Warsaw Police Department on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

The police department and the SBI is investigating. If you have any information, call Warsaw police at (910) 293-7816 or e-mail the tip line at policeinfo@townofwarsawnc.com.

