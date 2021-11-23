Advertisement

Protesters gather outside CarolinaEast over vaccine mandates

CarolinaEast vaccine protest
CarolinaEast vaccine protest(Hannah Jeffries)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A protest over vaccine mandates was held outside CarolinaEast Tuesday morning.

About 50 people lined the street outside the hospital beginning at 7:30 a.m. with signs. Some of the signs read “Jab or job is not ok in the USA” and “Last year’s heroes, this year’s unemployed.”

The protest was organized by the Coastal Carolina Taxpayers Association. Members of the association, along with some hospital employees and their families took part in the protest.

