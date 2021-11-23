Protesters gather outside CarolinaEast over vaccine mandates

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A protest over vaccine mandates was held outside CarolinaEast Tuesday morning.

About 50 people lined the street outside the hospital beginning at 7:30 a.m. with signs. Some of the signs read “Jab or job is not ok in the USA” and “Last year’s heroes, this year’s unemployed.”

CarolinaEast vaccine protest (Hannah Jeffries)

The protest was organized by the Coastal Carolina Taxpayers Association. Members of the association, along with some hospital employees and their families took part in the protest.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.