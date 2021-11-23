UPDATE: One dead in New Bern shooting from last Friday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police said that a shooting victim from this past weekend in New Bern died.

Officials said that Shervella Perry, 40, died in the November 19th shooting at the 1000 block of Raleigh Street.

When officers responded around 11:11 p.m. they said they found Gerard Brimmer, 43, and Perry with a gunshot wound. Both were taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call 252-633-2020.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.