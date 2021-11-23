Advertisement

UPDATE: One dead in New Bern shooting from last Friday

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police said that a shooting victim from this past weekend in New Bern died.

Officials said that Shervella Perry, 40, died in the November 19th shooting at the 1000 block of Raleigh Street.

When officers responded around 11:11 p.m. they said they found Gerard Brimmer, 43, and Perry with a gunshot wound. Both were taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call 252-633-2020.

