Rozier’s late 3-pointer helps Hornets over Wizards, 109-103
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Terry Rozier scored a season-high 32 points and hit his eighth three-pointer of the game with 12.9 seconds left as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 109-103 on Monday night.
LaMelo Ball had 28 points and 13 rebounds to help Charlotte win its last six of seven.
Montrezl Harrell scored 24 points and had a season-high 18 rebounds for the Cavaliers, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 17 points, Bradley Beal scored 18 and Kyle Kuzma had 11 points and 13 rebounds.
