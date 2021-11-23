Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How many points or sides does a snowflake have?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Snowflakes are somewhat rare in Eastern NC, but we average seeing some every winter. We haven’t had any close calls yet this season, but we have seen late November and early December snows before. So, check out my trivia question below and make your selection.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Nov 23 (WITN)

I don’t have any hints for you on this one. Good luck and see below to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Nov 23 (WITN)

Yes, a snowflake has 6 points or sides. It grows from a central crystal and builds outward in 6 points or sides. The reason has to do with something called vapor presure. Moisture is attracted from its vapor state to a solid ice state. Something you may interesting is that a snowflake is 90 percent air and 10 percent ice crystal. You may want to tuck that nugget away for a future trivia question. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.