Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How many points or sides does a snowflake have?

Every snowflake is said to be different, but they have a certain number of points or sides
By Phillip Williams
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Snowflakes are somewhat rare in Eastern NC, but we average seeing some every winter. We haven’t had any close calls yet this season, but we have seen late November and early December snows before. So, check out my trivia question below and make your selection.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Nov 23
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Nov 23(WITN)

I don’t have any hints for you on this one. Good luck and see below to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Nov 23
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Nov 23(WITN)

Yes, a snowflake has 6 points or sides. It grows from a central crystal and builds outward in 6 points or sides. The reason has to do with something called vapor presure. Moisture is attracted from its vapor state to a solid ice state. Something you may interesting is that a snowflake is 90 percent air and 10 percent ice crystal. You may want to tuck that nugget away for a future trivia question. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Four people were shot at this apartment complex.
Two dead, two others wounded in Warsaw shooting
Former Nash County school superintendent to repay district
Lenoir County mobile home fire
Eight-year-old who attended Banks Elementary killed in weekend fire
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Nov 22
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Has all of ENC seen at least an inch of snow in the last 5 years?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Nov 17
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What does an anemometer measure?
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler air pours in over the weekend
Drought
Drought conditions persisting even after last night’s rain