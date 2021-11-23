Pamlico County boil water advisory lifted

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A boil water advisory for a large part of Pamlico County was lifted Tuesday afternoon.

County Manager Tim Buck said their water system has been restored to near capacity.

He said tests show the water is free of coliform bacteria.

A malfunction at the water plant brought about the advisory early Monday. The county even set up a bottled water distribution site for residents in Bayboro.

