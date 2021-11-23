Advertisement

Pamlico County boil water advisory lifted

Many residents are impacted by the outage.
Many residents are impacted by the outage.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A boil water advisory for a large part of Pamlico County was lifted Tuesday afternoon.

County Manager Tim Buck said their water system has been restored to near capacity.

He said tests show the water is free of coliform bacteria.

A malfunction at the water plant brought about the advisory early Monday. The county even set up a bottled water distribution site for residents in Bayboro.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Former Nash County school superintendent to repay district
Lenoir County mobile home fire
Eight-year-old who attended Banks Elementary killed in weekend fire
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Four people were shot at this apartment complex.
Two dead, two others wounded in Warsaw shooting

Latest News

Qwa'Jay Briscoe
Family identifies eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire
Priest sued for sexual abuse served this summer at Washington church
Todd Clark was selected to be the next town manager for Beaufort.
Beaufort names new town manager
The announcement was made at Lenoir Community College.
MasterBrand adding 464 new jobs in Kinston