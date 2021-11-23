Advertisement

MasterBrand adding 464 new jobs in Kinston

The announcement was made at Lenoir Community College.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A big boost for Kinston as Master Brand Cabinets will add hundreds of new jobs to its existing plant.

MasterBrand currently employs 800 people and will add 464 more workers by adding an additional shift.

The cabinet maker will pay the new workers an average of $39,839 a year, while the total payroll to the area will reach more than $18.5 million.

The expansion was announced this afternoon at Lenoir Community College, which is across the highway from the plant.

The state is giving MasterBrand a $3.878 million Job Development Investment Grant over the next 12 years if the company meets job creation targets.

