Man arrested in Onslow County homicide

Aron Watkins
Aron Watkins(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month.

Onslow County deputies charged Aron Watkins, 48, with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by felon.

Officials say Watkins got into a fight with Jonathan O’Neal on November 2 at a home on Blue Creek Road. Deputies say that’s when Watkins shot O’Neal and dropped him off at the hospital.

O’Neal passed away later that night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, Watkins was charged with larceny and assault on a female Tuesday. Deputies say the charges stem from an assault which happened on November 18.

If you have any additional information, call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tollefsrud at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

