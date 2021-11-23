Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Cold winds Tuesday; Hard freeze Tuesday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early clouds will clear by mid morning Tuesday with cold north winds locking in. It will feel significantly colder than the mid 40s on the thermometers thanks to gusty north winds at 15 to 20 mph. The winds will relax Wednesday, leading to warmer temperatures for Thanksgiving.

The moderate drought for Eastern NC will continue through the weekend. Any breezes will increase fire danger. We’ve got a slim chance at a few light raindrops Friday morning as a cold front moves through, but rain totals will stay under 0.10″. Beyond that, dry remains the word through at least the middle of next week.

Tuesday

Sunny, breezy, and cold. High of 47. Wind NW10-15 G25. Overnight low: 27°

Wednesday

Cold start, cool finish under sunny skies. High of 52. Wind: N 10.

Thanksgiving

Cold morning with a mostly sunny sky. High of 62. Wind: WSW 5.

Chilly start to a mild afternoon (Jim Howard)

