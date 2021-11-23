Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cold winds Tuesday; Hard freeze tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Brisk weather will continue through this afternoon as the upper 40s feel colder thanks to gusty north winds at 15 to 20 mph. The winds will relax Wednesday, leading to warmer weather for Thanksgiving. It should remain dry through Thanksgiving with the next brief rain chance around surnise Friday.

The moderate drought for Eastern NC will continue through the weekend. Any breezes will increase fire danger. We’ve got a slim chance at a few light raindrops Friday morning as a cold front moves through, but rain totals will stay under 0.10″. Beyond that, dry remains the word through at least the middle of next week. It should be nice and chilly for the ECU game against Cincinnati Friday afternoon in Greenville.

Chilly start to a mild afternoon (Jim Howard)

Tuesday

Sunny, breezy, and cold. High of 47. Wind NW10-15 G25. Overnight low: 27°

Wednesday

Cold start, cool finish under sunny skies. High of 52. Wind: N 10.

Thanksgiving

Cold morning with a mostly sunny sky. High of 62. Wind: WSW 5.

