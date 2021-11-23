Greenville police giving away Thanksgiving meals to pre-selected families

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are distributing 100 holiday meals to families in Greenville.

The police department is partnering with Greenville Toyota to make the meal giveaway possible.

All recipients of the meals have been pre-selected in partnership with the Greenville Police Department Cops and Barbers program, the Pitt County Council on Aging and the Greenville Housing Authority.

The meals will be distributed from 10- 11 a.m.

