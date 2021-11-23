Fix is available for crashing WITN News app on iPhone

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Apple has released the update for the WITN News App and corrects an issue that caused crashes.

Affected iPhones and iPads should install the update automatically in the next day or so. If you want it installed right away, you can go to the app store and download the new version immediately.

We apologize for any inconvenience this caused.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.