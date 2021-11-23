FEDS: Cary teen used bat to break out U.S. Capitol window

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A teenager from Cary is the latest person to be charged with the January 6th U.S. Capitol riot.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. said Aiden Bilyard is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon.

The 19-year-old was arrested Monday in Raleigh and went before a federal judge later that day.

Prosecutors say the teen was seen on video pointing the nozzle of a large gold canister toward a line of law enforcement officers at the Capitol. They believe the chemical was bear spray, used by rioters to incapacitate officers.

Another video showed Bilyard using a bat to shatter a window on the Capitol Building and then got inside a Senate room through the broken window.

Court documents say a post on his mother’s Facebook page helped them identify a young man wearing a Harvard sweatshirt with long dirty blond hair.

When Bilyard was interviewed by the FBI he was attending basic training for the U.S. Air Force. The FBI said he has since separated from the service and moved back to Cary.

Bilyard was released on Monday pending further court proceedings.

The teen is one of more than 675 people arrested so far for the U.S. Capitol breach.

