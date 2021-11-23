Erica Smith ends US Senate bid, moves to replace Butterfield

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Democratic former state Sen. Erica Smith has announced that she will end her campaign for U.S. Senate and launch a congressional bid to replace Rep. G.K. Butterfield.

She expects challenges for her party’s nomination from state Rep. James Gailliard and state Sen. Don Davis. Gailliard declared his candidacy on Monday night and is trying to present himself as the moderate candidate with the best chance to win a general election.

Davis has filed paperwork to run in the redrawn northeastern North Carolina congressional district. Smith filed last week but formally announced her run Tuesday.

