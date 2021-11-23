Advertisement

Erica Smith ends US Senate bid, moves to replace Butterfield

Erica Smith
Erica Smith(Erica Smith)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Democratic former state Sen. Erica Smith has announced that she will end her campaign for U.S. Senate and launch a congressional bid to replace Rep. G.K. Butterfield.

She expects challenges for her party’s nomination from state Rep. James Gailliard and state Sen. Don Davis. Gailliard declared his candidacy on Monday night and is trying to present himself as the moderate candidate with the best chance to win a general election.

Davis has filed paperwork to run in the redrawn northeastern North Carolina congressional district. Smith filed last week but formally announced her run Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Former Nash County school superintendent to repay district
Lenoir County mobile home fire
Eight-year-old who attended Banks Elementary killed in weekend fire
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

Latest News

Fatal shooting generic
Warsaw police investigate fatal shooting
CarolinaEast vaccine protest
Protesters gather outside CarolinaEast over vaccine mandates
TURKEY GIVEAWAY
Greenville police giving away Thanksgiving meals to pre-selected families
Vidant Health: COVID-19 testing not slowing down
Vidant Health: COVID-19 testing not slowing down