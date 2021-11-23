Advertisement

Erica Smith ends U.S. Senate bid, moves to replace Butterfield

Erica Smith
Erica Smith
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A democratic former state senator has announced she will end her campaign for U.S. Senate and launch a congressional bid to replace retiring Rep. G.K. Butterfield.

Former state Sen. Erica Smith made the announcement in a new video titled, “Faith.”

Smith says the campaign will be “people-powered” and “refuse large corporate PAC and fossil fuel industry donations.” She says “grassroots donations and support among working people across the district will drive the campaign to overcome the racial gerrymander” of the states’ second district.

Smith faces challenges for the party’s nomination from state Rep. James Gailliard and state Sen. Don Davis. The Associated Press says Gailliard declared his candidacy on Monday night, while Davis filed paperwork to run in the redrawn northeastern North Carolina congressional district.

