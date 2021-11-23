Erica Smith ends U.S. Senate bid, moves to replace Butterfield

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A democratic former state senator has announced she will end her campaign for U.S. Senate and launch a congressional bid to replace retiring Rep. G.K. Butterfield.

Former state Sen. Erica Smith made the announcement in a new video titled, “Faith.”

“I grew up on a family farm and became a mother of four, an educator, a minister, an engineer and a State Senator fighting for farmers and small towns across North Carolina. With the retirement of Rep. G.K. Butterfield, the working people of North Carolina’s 2nd District need a new champion in Congress. That is why I am now launching an historic campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives. It takes one of us, for all of us, to win.”

Smith says the campaign will be “people-powered” and “refuse large corporate PAC and fossil fuel industry donations.” She says “grassroots donations and support among working people across the district will drive the campaign to overcome the racial gerrymander” of the states’ second district.

Smith faces challenges for the party’s nomination from state Rep. James Gailliard and state Sen. Don Davis. The Associated Press says Gailliard declared his candidacy on Monday night, while Davis filed paperwork to run in the redrawn northeastern North Carolina congressional district.

