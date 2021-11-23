Butterfield makes first public appearance after retirement announcement

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman G.K. Butterfield made his first public appearance Monday morning after announcing he would not seek re-election in 2022.

“I’m approaching 50 years of public service and it’s time for me to step back and pass the torch to someone who shares the values of this district,” Butterfield said.

Wanting to see newer faces after serving Eastern North Carolina in Congress for nearly two decades is one reason Butterfield is retiring. The other reason is the new North Carolina redistricting maps that he claims favor Republicans.

“This is an extreme gerrymander,” Butterfield said.

“It will result in at least three democrats out of 14 in a state that is evenly divided by Republicans. That tells you that there was a partisan motive in developing the map. We need a map that is balanced. We need a fair map. The people deserve a fair map. And I just thought this would be a good convenient point in my career to step back and let someone run in this new district.”

Butterfield also says he will not seek re-election even if the new redistricting maps are overturned in court.

WITN spoke with Wilson Mayor Carlton Stevens, who says the community already has high expectations from the next person up.

“Transparency which is what we have now,” Stevens said. “The hands-on which is what we have now, and just the desire we have to grow our community the way our congressman does.”

Butterfield still has more than a year to accomplish more goals.

“On December 31, 2022, I will be stepping away from this position and the good voters of this district will select my replacement,” Butterfield said. “It’s time for a change. It’s time for fresh faces. It’s time for fresh ideas in the first congressional district.”

WITN reached out to the North Carolina Republican Party regarding Rep. Butterfield’s claims about North Carolina’s redistricting maps. We did not receive a reply.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.