Advertisement

Beaufort names new town manager

Todd Clark was selected to be the next town manager for Beaufort.
Todd Clark was selected to be the next town manager for Beaufort.(Town of Beaufort)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Beaufort has a new manager.

We’re told the Beaufort Board of Commissioners chose ToddClark for its next town manager during its meeting on Monday.

He will begin work after current Town Manager John Day retires at the end of December.

Clark will be responsible for a total budget of $16 million, plus capital funds, and 82 full-time employees, the town said.

Clark is coming to Beaufort from Newton in Catawba County where he has been the manager there since 2007.

He is also on the Board of Directors of ElectriCities of North Carolina and is the chair of Municipal Power Agency One.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Former Nash County school superintendent to repay district
Lenoir County mobile home fire
Eight-year-old who attended Banks Elementary killed in weekend fire
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Four people were shot at this apartment complex.
Two dead, two others wounded in Warsaw shooting

Latest News

Qwa'Jay Briscoe
Family identifies eight-year-old killed in Lenoir County fire
Many residents are impacted by the outage.
Pamlico County boil water advisory lifted
Priest sued for sexual abuse served this summer at Washington church
The announcement was made at Lenoir Community College.
MasterBrand adding 464 new jobs in Kinston