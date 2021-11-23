Beaufort names new town manager

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Beaufort has a new manager.

We’re told the Beaufort Board of Commissioners chose ToddClark for its next town manager during its meeting on Monday.

He will begin work after current Town Manager John Day retires at the end of December.

Clark will be responsible for a total budget of $16 million, plus capital funds, and 82 full-time employees, the town said.

Clark is coming to Beaufort from Newton in Catawba County where he has been the manager there since 2007.

He is also on the Board of Directors of ElectriCities of North Carolina and is the chair of Municipal Power Agency One.

