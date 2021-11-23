Advertisement

Barabanov's OT goal leads Sharks past Hurricanes 2-1

San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) scores a goal against Carolina Hurricanes...
San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) scores a goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) and and right wing Sebastian Aho (20) during overtime in an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Alexander Barabanov scored with 3:18 remaining in overtime and the San Jose Sharks handed Carolina its third loss of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Hurricanes.

Kevin Labanc tied the game early in the third before Barabanov won just after a power play expired to give San Jose its second win in the past six games.

Carolina had won four straight road games and 14 of 16 overall on the season before blowing a third-period lead to San Jose.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

