Vidant introduces COVID-19 test scheduling with separate line at testing site

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant is looking to help folks skip sometimes lengthy lines at its COVID-19 testing site.

The hospital system is offering appointment scheduling for the testing location at 2610 Stantonsburg Road.

Appointments can only be scheduled through a patient’s MyChart account.

Vidant said that those with an appointment will have access to a separate testing lane and that much of the required paperwork will already be completed.

The testing site is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Sunday’s from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

