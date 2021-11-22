Advertisement

State troopers on guard during holiday travel season

North Carolina State Trooper
North Carolina State Trooper(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers are planning to step up patrols as more drivers travel during the holiday season.

The State Highway Patrol says troopers will be targeting dangerous driving behaviors including speeding and distracted and impaired driving.

The efforts are all part of the Thanksgiving “Click it or Ticket” campaign which kicked off Monday and runs through next Sunday.

Troopers are planning to maintain a visible presence on busy highways and encourage drivers to avoid using cell phones as well as make sure all passengers are properly using seatbelts and car seats.

Troopers advise watching your speed and checking traffic conditions before getting on the road.

