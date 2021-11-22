Silver alert issued for Halifax County man with cognitive impairment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A silver alert has been issued for a Scotland Neck man.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Fernando Pender was last seen walking away from his home on Carrot Lane on Saturday at about 8 a.m.

Pender is 6 feet 2 inches and about 176 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes and a black goatee.

Chief Deputy Scott Hall says Pender suffers from a cognitive impairment and does not have the medicines he needs on him.

Anyone who has seen Pender or may know where he is or heading should call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.