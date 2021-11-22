Advertisement

Silver alert issued for Halifax County man with cognitive impairment

Fernando Pender
Fernando Pender(Chief Deputy Hall/Halifax Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A silver alert has been issued for a Scotland Neck man.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Fernando Pender was last seen walking away from his home on Carrot Lane on Saturday at about 8 a.m.

Pender is 6 feet 2 inches and about 176 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes and a black goatee.

Chief Deputy Scott Hall says Pender suffers from a cognitive impairment and does not have the medicines he needs on him.

Anyone who has seen Pender or may know where he is or heading should call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crashes into a tree sending three to the hospital
Car hits tree sending three to the hospital
Lenoir County mobile home fire
Child dies after Lenoir county mobile home caught fire
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Butterfield speaks out about resignation
Butterfield speaks out about resignation
Runway expansion to bring economic benefits to Albert J. Ellis
Runway expansion to bring economic benefits to Albert J. Ellis
Pamlico County restaurant deals with boil water advisory
Pamlico County restaurant deals with boil water advisory
Pamlico County Water System
Pamlico County restaurant deals with boil water advisory